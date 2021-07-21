Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 14,500 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $185.29 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.13 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.17.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.