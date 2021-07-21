Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Update

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Carbios SAS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of COOSF traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88. Carbios SAS has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $75.05.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

