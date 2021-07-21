CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $636.20

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 636.20 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 636.20 ($8.31), with a volume of 12227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($8.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The company has a market cap of £717.36 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 590.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.