CargoX (CXO) Price Hits $0.21

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. CargoX has a total market cap of $34.87 million and $87,724.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013744 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.27 or 0.00790917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

