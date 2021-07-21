CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $10,527,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00.

CARG stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $3,336,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

