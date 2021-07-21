Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €157.86 ($185.71).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €175.95 ($207.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.69. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a 52 week high of €169.70 ($199.65).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

