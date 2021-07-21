Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. 42,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlsberg A/S (CABGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.