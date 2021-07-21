Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 3,951,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,278. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $50.59.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

