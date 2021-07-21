Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $124.00. The stock had previously closed at $82.26, but opened at $86.10. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $84.30, with a volume of 8,197 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -313.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

