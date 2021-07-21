Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,350 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $91,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after buying an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after buying an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $207.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.21 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

