Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.68.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

