Caxton Associates LP Acquires Shares of 1,546 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $443,871,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $390.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,135,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

