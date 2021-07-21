Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 9,902 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

