Caxton Associates LP Makes New $681,000 Investment in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,726,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,965,000 after purchasing an additional 487,316 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

SUI opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.77. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $189.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

