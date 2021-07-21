Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $2,631,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atkore by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Atkore by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATKR opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

