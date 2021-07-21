Caxton Associates LP Takes $585,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.53 and a beta of 0.95. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

RYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

