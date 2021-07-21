Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.