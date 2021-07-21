CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $73.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

CCDBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

CCDBF remained flat at $$54.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

