CCUniverse Reaches Market Cap of $9,648.05 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $9,648.05 and $110.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006150 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000266 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001153 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

