Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 18,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,548. Celsion has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,423.40% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Celsion will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Celsion by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Celsion during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Celsion by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the period. 13.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

