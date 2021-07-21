Centamin’s (CELTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

