Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.61. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 15,229 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

