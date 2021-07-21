Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Stake Cut by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Cerecor accounts for 1.2% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 161,692 shares of company stock valued at $349,618 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cerecor in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,174. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

