Cerillion (LON:CER) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47). Approximately 24,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 63,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.86).

CER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £217.81 million and a P/E ratio of 48.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,319.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of Cerillion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

