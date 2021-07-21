CGI (GIB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIB stock opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

