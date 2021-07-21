CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.60.

NYSE:GIB opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

