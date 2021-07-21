Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. raised Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Champion Iron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.55.

CIAFF opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

