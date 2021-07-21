ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Down 27.3% in June

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 5,570,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,970. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

