ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $160,544,950.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CHPT traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. 310,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,715. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.76. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

