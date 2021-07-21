Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th.

CQP opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $123,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $283,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

