Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.71.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

CQP stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 345,425 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

