Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.35 and last traded at $81.35. 73,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,567,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08.
In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
