Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.35 and last traded at $81.35. 73,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,567,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

