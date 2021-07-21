ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.00

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 10.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

