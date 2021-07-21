Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,574.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,437.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,706.39.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

