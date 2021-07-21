Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Trading Down 3.8%

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $23.36. 184,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,922,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCIV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter worth $27,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

