Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 27,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,131,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

