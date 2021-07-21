Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.95. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.19, with a volume of 1,137,547 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGX. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$860.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.2216994 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

