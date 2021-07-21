Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BNY opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

