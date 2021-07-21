Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,356 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

ADUS opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,717 shares of company stock worth $187,418. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

