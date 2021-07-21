Citigroup Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.