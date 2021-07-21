Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,196,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 85,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 78,740 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 64,708 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE FF opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $381.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

