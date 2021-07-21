Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

