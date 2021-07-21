Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

