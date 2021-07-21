Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

CFG opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.