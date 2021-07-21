ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CEM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. 1,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,855. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

