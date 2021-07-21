Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $24.77.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.