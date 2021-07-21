Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 103,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,680. Clough Global Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1341 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

