CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%.

CNB Financial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $389.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

