Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 122,753 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $52.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $20,143,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,052 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $5,497,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth about $4,076,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

