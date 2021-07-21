Coeur Mining, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.12.

CDE stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,014,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 641,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,908,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 575,212 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,046,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 360,096 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.